Charles Fred Price



Leicester - Charles Fred Price, 80, of Leicester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville. Born on October 21, 1938 in Clyde, NC, he was the son of the late Rev. Edgar C. Price and Gertrue Greene Price. He was an alumnus of both High Point College in High Point, NC where he received a degree in History and Political Science and U.N.C. Chapel Hill where he received a master's degree in Public Administration. From 1961 until 1967, he proudly served in the Army National Guard. Early in life, Charles was a reporter for the Greensboro Record after which he worked as an urban planner and later a lobbyist for LMRC in Washington, DC. He was a talented writer who taught many of his skills in the classroom over the years. Some of his works included four historical novels based in western North Carolina, a novel about the American Revolutionary War in the South, as well as many additional works of nonfiction and fiction. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Louise Galloway. Surviving is his spouse of 14 years, Ruth Price. There will be a reading from his works during the Carolina Mountains Literary Festival in Burnsville, NC, of which he was a cofounder, at 4:00 PM on September 7, 2019 at the town center. Donations may be made in his honor to the Carolina Mountains Literary Festival at www.cmlitfest.org. Condolences may be made to his spouse as well as additional information may be obtained about his life at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary