Charles "Rex" Hensley, Jr.
Asheville - Charles "Rex" Hensley, Jr., age 76, of Asheville died Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Mr. Hensley was born June 15, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Charles R. and Juanita Grindstaff Hensley; he was raised by his grandmother, Florence Hensley. Rex was employed for nearly 50 years as a salesman for Glidden Paint Co.; he retired as the manager of the Hendersonville store. Rex loved golfing, fishing and spending time in Cherokee with his best friend, Don Brown. In addition to his parents and grandmother, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Pat Sprouse.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Martha Morrison Hensley; daughter, Angela Hensley; step-children, Jack Eller and wife Aby, Janet Capps and husband Rick, Jody Eller and Jeff Eller; brother, David Hensley and wife Cathy; best friend, Don Brown; grandchildren, Sophia Miller and David Trull; great-grandchildren, Dean Moore and Diana Wilson; and step-grandchildren, Brittany Eller and Ashlee Eller.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Allen Rash will officiate. Burial will follow in Lewis Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
The family would like to say thank you to the CarePartners Hospice Home Care staff for their wonderful and loving care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 12, 2019