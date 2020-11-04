1/1
Charles Herron Jr.
Charles Herron, Jr.

Candler - Charles Herron, Jr., 83, of Candler, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Charles was a son of the late Charles and Mattie Mae Mundy Herron.

Mr. Herron was a graduate of Biltmore High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He spent his career as a long distance truck driver, retiring first from Bowman Trucking Co. and later from ABF Trucking Co., with a total combined service of more than 40 years. He loved his family, making a garden, farming, yardwork and generally being outdoors.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sue Palmer Herron; daughters, Elizabeth Lutz (Rocky) and LaRue Green (Victor); son, Bruce Scruggs (Cindy); grandchildren, Rocky, Lillian, Ashley, Kayla (Michael), Remington and Jordan (Kevin); and great-grandchildren, MaKenna, Ashton, Jayden, Knox and Sage.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Mr. Herron will lie in repose from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave., for those wishing to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Men's First Step Farm, PO Box 1450, Candler, NC 28715, or to the Hominy Baptist Church Hot Meals Program, 135 Candler School Rd., Candler, NC 28715.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Reposing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
NOV
6
Reposing
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
NOV
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
