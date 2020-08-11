Charles Jennings Prince Jr.
In the early morning hours of August 10, 2020, Charles Jennings Prince, Jr., passed away at home with his wife and children surrounding him. Dearly loved by us all for his humor, positive and fun loving nature and his zest for life, he will be deeply missed.
Born January 20th, 1950 in Raleigh, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle who was completely and utterly devoted to his family. He was a graduate of Cary High School, class of 1969 and of East Carolina University, class of 1974. He excelled at all sports, was an avid horseman and very successful as a top producing agent for BSBS of NC and SC. He was a welcoming and gregarious man who never met a stranger. At ease in all situations, he loved to talk, joke, sing and brought so much joy and happiness to all who loved him. A member of the Asheville Land of the Sky chorus for 28 years, he had a beautiful tenor voice and performed with them often.
Our family was deeply blessed to love him and to be loved fiercely by him; he left us far too soon, but our beloved family memories will live on forever. Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife of 47 years, Patricia Oatfield Prince, daughter and son-in-law Christin P. Austin & Nick Austin, son Charles Justin Prince, beloved grandchildren Justin K. Prince, Liam Austin and Annalise Austin, sisters Brenda P. Eason, Carolyn P. Ashley (Jimmy), nieces and nephews Krisan Matthews (Matt), Karen Worley, Connie Hare (Chris), Donna Rose and Jim Ashley (Stacy), and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles J. and Christodell Prince.
A small private family service will be held August 16th and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or preferably to the chief research organization for Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy ("Massachusetts General Hospital - Fund 028184") at: Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Elizabeth Barberio, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101.
