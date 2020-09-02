Charles King
Swannanoa - Charles King, 80, of Swannanoa, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Mr. King was born February 3, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Elmer and Helen King. Charles served in the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 3.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Helen King.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Cheryl King, and Dana Ledford (David); and grandchildren, Brittany Ledford Vandorsee (Bruno), Tiffany Ledford (Wyatt), Tiana Campuzano-Gomez (Juan), and Travis Ledford.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.
A private burial will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Swannanoa Church of God, 199 Wilson Avenue, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com