Charles Leon Hattaway, Jr.
Arden - Charles Leon Hattaway, Jr., 78 years old, passed away April 29, 2020, in Arden, NC. He was the son of the late Charles L. and Ida A. Hattaway of Dedham, MA.
Chuck was born January 2, 1942, in Dedham, MA, graduated from Norwich University in October, 1964 as a civil engineer where he began his career and married Carol L. Coumans of Needham, Massachusetts. While raising his children, he actively lead and participated in many family and community activities including serving on community boards, as a hockey coach, baseball coach and umpire and Boy Scout Scoutmaster where he nearly perfected a campfire beef stew recipe. His kindness, support, and love will be tremendously missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol L. Hattaway of Arden, NC; son Douglas Hattaway, his wife, Lenka, and their two daughters, Francesca and Kristina, in Candler, NC, and Bradford Hattaway and his wife, Angela, from Pensacola, FL and their five sons Ray, Russell, Raleigh, Randall and Ryan; sister Evelynne Edgerly and her daughters Dianna in Bridgewater, MA; Joanna White and her family in Rowley, MA; Susanna Girard and her family in Attleboro, MA;
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private virtual celebration of his life with family and friends was held on Sunday, May 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers or gifts, friends and family may donate to the in the name of Charles L. Hattaway Jr.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a memory of Chuck or a message with his family, please visit his obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020