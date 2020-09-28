1/1
Charles McAbee
1957 - 2020
Charles McAbee

Alexander - Charles McAbee, 63, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020, moving to his eternal home in heaven.

A native of Buncombe County, Charles was the son of the late William Ernest McAbee, and is survived by his mother Gladys Shipman McAbee.

He grew up in Asheville, graduating from AB Tech with a degree in diesel mechanics and retiring from UNCA in 2014. He was certified as a generator specialist.

Led by Missionary Encouragers Dr. Joseph and Marjorie Hester, Charlie traveled the world over with the hope of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Beginning in 1990, Charlie worked alongside teams bringing the truth of the Bible into the countries of: Poland, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Ukraine, France, Honduras and Germany. He enjoyed Disaster Relief work with the North Carolina Baptist Men organization, serving in locations of Haiti, Puerto Rico and the United States. He also participated in missions leadership through the West Asheville Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife of 40 blessed years, Cynthia Ellis McAbee, of the home; children: Rachel Trull (Jonathan) of Clemmons, Angela Ramsey (Clint) of Mars Hill, Laura Worley (Adam) of Weaverville. Of immense joy in his life are five grandchildren: McKenna, Camden, and Alexis Trull, and Colton and Kendall Ramsey. Also surviving are his brothers: Wayne and Michael McAbee; and sisters: Dorothy Shepherd, Tina Lucas and Verna Gentry, as well as several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester Highway, with Dr. Richard Hipps officiating, assisted by Pastors Stan Welch and Michael Hester.

To show your respects, you are welcomed to come by Anders-Rice Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 30 between 12 Noon and 4:00 PM where Charles will lie in state.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to further the gospel to: Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802, Account #3379 or https://globaloutreach.org/giving/missionary-details/nicky-and-kristie-runk

To sign Mr. McAbee's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
