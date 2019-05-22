Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
West Asheville Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:30 PM
West Asheville Baptist Church
Arden - Charles Michael "Mike" Owen, 66, of Arden, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Charles William Owen and Lena Sue Field Owen. He was a machine operator at Borg Warner with 37 years service.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jane K. Morris Owen; daughter, Katie Hondros (John); two sisters, Carolyn Treadway (Jimmy) and Patricia Simmons; a niece, Breanne Nunley (Ben) and a nephew, Brandon Treadway.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday at West Asheville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019
