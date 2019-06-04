|
|
Rev. Charles Raines
Asheville - Rev. Charles Michael "Mike" Raines, 75, of 27 McKinney Road went to be with the Lord Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Charles George V.A. Medical Center.
He was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and along with his brother was raised by their grandmother, Jeanette Banks.
He was a son of the late Thomas Charles and Edna Elizabeth Banks Raines. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Raines who died December 13, 2017 and son, Charles Richard Raines who died October 1, 2005.
Rev. Raines retired in 1996 from Champion Finishing Company and formerly employed with W.H. Arthur as a roofer. He attended Asheville Family Church and was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army.
Surviving are his son, David Michael Raines of Asheville; grandchildren, Melissa, Mitchell, Adam and April; eleven great grandchildren; brother, James Mitchell "Mickey" Raines of Candler and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Asheville Family Church with Pastor Rolf Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at 2 PM Wednesday in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military rites conducted by the NC National Guard.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon Wednesday prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be made to Asheville Family Church, 530 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign Rev. Raines guestbook please go to the obituaries at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 4, 2019