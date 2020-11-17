1/1
Charles Ray Dowdle
1941 - 2020
Charles Ray Dowdle

Asheville - Charles Ray Dowdle, 79, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Charles was a son of the late Mack and Mildred Roberson Dowdle. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Smith Dowdle, and by sons Randy Dowdle and Perry Brow.

Mr. Dowdle was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are his sons, Larry Brow (Kim) and Lee Brow (Carolyn); grandchildren, Brittney Dowdle, Allison Case (Brandon), Mekenzie Craig (Jesse), Megan Brow, Bailey Warren (Jordan), Patrick Brow (Emily) and Eddie Brow; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Blaze, Jax, Landrey, Porter, Phineas and Emma; sister, Judy Ann Contz; and daughters-in-law, Sue Neice and Diana Brow.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
