Charles Richard Farnham Iii

Charles Richard Farnham Iii Obituary
Charles Richard Farnham III

Mill Spring - Charles Richard Farnham III, 61, of Mill Spring, NC passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at noon at Words of Life Tabernacle Cemetery with Pastor Carl Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jail and Prison Ministries of which Rick was so passionate. Donations may be made through Words of Life Tabernacle, 815 Glenbridge Road, Arden, NC 28704. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
