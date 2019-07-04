Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Charles Riddle Obituary
Charles Riddle

Erwin, TN - Charles Riddle, 79, of Erwin, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Grady and Nellie Hoyle Riddle. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cloella Adkins Riddle and a brother, Auvery Riddle.

He is survived by sisters; Pauline Sauder, Dot Clemmons and Nadine Waldroup and brothers; Haze, Clayton, Casey and Hugh Riddle.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Ben Whitmire will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefu neralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019
