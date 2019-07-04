|
Charles Riddle
Erwin, TN - Charles Riddle, 79, of Erwin, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Grady and Nellie Hoyle Riddle. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cloella Adkins Riddle and a brother, Auvery Riddle.
He is survived by sisters; Pauline Sauder, Dot Clemmons and Nadine Waldroup and brothers; Haze, Clayton, Casey and Hugh Riddle.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Ben Whitmire will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefu neralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019