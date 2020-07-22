Charles Robert Brooks
Weaverville - Charles Robert Brooks, age 75 of Monticello Road passed away Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020. He is the son of the late Clyde James and Pansy Holcombe Brooks. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Edith Randall and Sara Roberts and a brother James "Shorty" Brooks. Charles was a truck driver for a construction company.
He is survived by a son, Travis Brooks of Weaverville; sister, Clara Singleton of Fayetteville, NC; brothers, Horrace Brooks of Asheville, and Dale Brooks of Weaverville and one granddaughter, Ryleigh Brooks of Weaverville.
At Mr. Brooks request no service will be held.
