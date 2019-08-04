Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville
30 Alabama Avenue
Weaverville, NC
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
W.C. State Veterans Cemetery
Charles "Tom" Roberts

Barnardsville - Charles "Tom" Roberts, age 64, of Barnardsville, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Tom was born June 8, 1955 in Georgia to the late Charles and Joyce Ward Roberts. He was a resident for 25 years in Camden SC and moved to Barnardsville in 2017. Tom retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a jokester, loved cars, people and was a good Christian man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Roberts.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Joyce Cain Roberts; sister, Jan Roberts and nephew, Randy Caudill both of Marion.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville 30 Alabama Avenue, Weaverville. Reverend Skip Gillikin will officiate.

There will be a potluck following the service in the fellowship hall.

Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, with military honors in W.C. State Veterans Cemetery.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
