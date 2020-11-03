Charles S. Harrell
Hendersonville, NC - Charles S. Harrell, 90 of Hendersonville, NC died on Friday, October 16 after a battle with Parkinson's disease. Charles was born February 9, 1930 in Monroe, NC, the third child of Ruth Roberts and Beemer Harrell. He grew up in Marshville, NC with older brother Beemer and older sister Jane.
He graduated from Marshville High School and received his undergraduate business degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1952. While there he served as president of his fraternity and was a member of both the student legislature and the cheerleading squad. After graduation he served in the United States Marine Corp as an officer during the Korean War for 2 years.
In 1953 he married Prudence Alexander from Statesville, NC and shortly thereafter started a family, having three sons. After his discharge from the Marines he went on to work for BellSouth as an economist, initially residing in Charlotte and then Asheville. After 11 years with BellSouth, with three small kids to support, he bet on himself, leaving BellSouth for a career in real estate, first as a salesman with Heritage Homes and eventually starting his own company, Charles Harrell Associates, Inc. He went on to serve as President of the Asheville Board of Realtors in 1983 and was also a founding Director of First Commercial Bank. Charles retired from the real estate business in 1990 and met Cathryn Prentice while they sang together in their church choir. Charles and Cathryn married in 1993 and thoroughly enjoyed their time together, taking many wonderful trips, both abroad and domestically in their "RV". Charles had a contagious energy and never met a stranger. He was truly a good person and was very devoted to his family and friends, all of which will miss him.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Cathryn, and his three sons, Charles Harrell Jr. and wife Gail of Peachtree City, GA; Steven Harrell of Reston, VA, Hayden Harrell and wife Carol of Charlotte, NC, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A small family service (due to COVID-19 restrictions) will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 1:00 at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock, NC. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation by visiting that site online at www.apdaparkinson.org
Charlie's final words; I will leave you with this. Please don't cry because I am gone, instead be happy that I was here and you knew me. Today, I am happy and I am dancing!