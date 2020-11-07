Charlie Craig
Fairview - Charlie Craig, 73, of Fairview, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late Alfred and Allene Craig. Charlie was an avid fisherman and a member of Fairview Bass N Buddy. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson and carp fishing at Wards Lake. Charlie was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his brother, Stevie Craig.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Dora Craig; daughter, Kim Hernandez (Alvin); sister, Doris Hollifield (Cliff); brothers, Larry Craig (Marla) and Ricky Craig (Dana); grandchildren, Alicia Craig (Kevin) and Craig Mitchell (Macy); and great grandchildren, Bailey and Ty Craig, and Parker Mitchell.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Harris and Rev. Andrew Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the healthcare workers at the Charles George VA Medical Center, Dr. Reece and the dedicated nurses in the Oncology Department. Also, Four Seasons Hospice, and all the family and friends who have called and prayed for them during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 1657 Old Fort Road, Fairview, NC 28730.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com