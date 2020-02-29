|
Charlotte Clouse Norton
Mars Hill - Charlotte Clouse Norton, 80, of Mars Hill passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1939, the first child of Henry and Rosalie Gibbs Clouse. In addition to her parents Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Ray, a sister Karen, two brothers Gerald and Dean, and a great-granddaughter Abigail Byrd. She retired from Mars Hill College (now University) where she served as manager of the College Street Ice Cream & Soda Shop. She was affectionately known as Miss Charlotte by the students and was awarded an outstanding staff of the year award by the student body.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Terra of Newton-Conover, NC and Trina of Rutherford College, NC; two sons, Darryl of Mars Hill and Dustin (Kim) of Marion, NC; brother Terry (Marilyn) of Barnardsville, NC; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:15pm in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service with family friend Rev. Sarah Fouts officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Burial will follow on Tuesday morning at 11:00 in the Gibbs Family Cemetery. The family will be at her home at 696 River Bend Drive, Mars Hill, at all other times.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Burris and Dr. Wieslawa Pekal for taking care of our mom for so many years.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020