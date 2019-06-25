Charlotte Davis McDowell



- - Charlotte Davis McDowell (83) passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2019 at the Western North Carolina Baptist Home in Asheville.



She was born August 2, 1935 to Leland and Marion Williams, and grew up in Brunswick, Maine. She received her bachelor's degree from what was then Gorham State Teachers College (now the University of Southern Maine) in 1956. She married Charles A. Davis shortly after, and raised four children.



She taught elementary school (mostly third grade) for 25 years at Venable Elementary school in Asheville. She loved travel and adventure which included trips to Europe and hot air balloon rides.



She was very active in her churches - Arden First Baptist church, and, after moving to West Asheville, Calvary Baptist church. She taught Sunday school, directed Vacation Bible School, directed children's church, worked in a program for developmentally disabled adults, and basically did anything that was needed at the church except sing in the choir. She felt that the only songs she truly mastered were "Eensy Weensy Spider" and "You Are My Sunshine."



She loved reading, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, sewing, and arts and crafts.



She loved all children, but had a special place for the less lovely, the less socially skilled, the shy or awkward. The "least of these" could always expect a kind smile or a warm hug from Charlotte.



She is survived by four children - Bruce Davis, Alan Davis, Sherry Wilson, and Steve Davis, as well as two daughters-in-law, Louisa and Allison, a son-in-law, Steve, and two beloved grandchildren - Landon and Delaney.



A service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 531 Haywood Road Asheville NC 28806, at noon on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A reception and visitation with pies and coffee will be in the church cafe afterward. In lieu of flowers it was Charlotte's request that people treat themselves with some good chocolate and just relax a bit somewhere with it.