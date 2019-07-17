|
Charlotte Knoefel Sarti
Anderson, SC - Charlotte Knoefel Sarti, 81, completed her sojourn on earth July 12, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous bout with dementia. Prior to moving to Anderson 3 years ago, as a native of Buncombe County, NC, she resided for many years in Fletcher and Asheville, NC where she was most recently employed as an account manager with Golf Associates in Asheville. Charlotte was also an active and devoted member of the Mills River Presbyterian Church in Fletcher.
Charlotte was the daughter of the late A. Eugene Knoefel, Jr. M.D. and Marie Aline Knoefel of Black Mountain, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Clark. Surviving are her daughter Stacey Blackwelder and husband Perry of Hartwell, GA, a son, Brett Clark and wife Teresa, of Las Vegas, NV and a brother, Gene Knoefel and wife Ellen of Weaverville, NC.
The family wants to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at the NHC Nursing Facility and Caris Hospice Care in Anderson, SC for the loving attention, patience and caregiving they extended to Charlotte, especially in her latter months.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and held later at the Mills River Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests any remembrances be a donation to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019