Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Sarti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Knoefel Sarti


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Knoefel Sarti Obituary
Charlotte Knoefel Sarti

Anderson, SC - Charlotte Knoefel Sarti, 81, completed her sojourn on earth July 12, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous bout with dementia. Prior to moving to Anderson 3 years ago, as a native of Buncombe County, NC, she resided for many years in Fletcher and Asheville, NC where she was most recently employed as an account manager with Golf Associates in Asheville. Charlotte was also an active and devoted member of the Mills River Presbyterian Church in Fletcher.

Charlotte was the daughter of the late A. Eugene Knoefel, Jr. M.D. and Marie Aline Knoefel of Black Mountain, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Clark. Surviving are her daughter Stacey Blackwelder and husband Perry of Hartwell, GA, a son, Brett Clark and wife Teresa, of Las Vegas, NV and a brother, Gene Knoefel and wife Ellen of Weaverville, NC.

The family wants to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at the NHC Nursing Facility and Caris Hospice Care in Anderson, SC for the loving attention, patience and caregiving they extended to Charlotte, especially in her latter months.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and held later at the Mills River Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests any remembrances be a donation to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.