Charlotte Lynn Russell
Barnardsville - Charlotte Lynn Russell, infant daughter of Levi and Cindy Russell, died Monday, October 28, 2019.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her brother, Landon Alvin Russell
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Shane Lunsford will officiate.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Charlotte's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019