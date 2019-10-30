Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Lynn Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Lynn Russell Obituary
Charlotte Lynn Russell

Barnardsville - Charlotte Lynn Russell, infant daughter of Levi and Cindy Russell, died Monday, October 28, 2019.

Surviving in addition to her parents is her brother, Landon Alvin Russell

Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Shane Lunsford will officiate.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Charlotte's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -