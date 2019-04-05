Charlotte Mickey Wharton



Black Mountain - Charlotte Wharton of Black Mountain, NC, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2019 in the loving care of her children.



Charlotte was born in Norton, Kansas to India Smith Mickey and Samuel Waite Mickey. She grew up in Austin, Texas and was a proud graduate of Austin High School and the University of Texas. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, serving as the president of the University of Texas Chapter in 1948-49. Charlotte was a serious scholar and a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She married her high school sweetheart James Allen Wharton in 1949, remaining by his side until his death in 2012.



In addition to raising three children, Charlotte's career included teaching high school in South Carolina and Germany in the 1950s; serving as a community leader and volunteer in Austin, Texas in the 1960s; working as a counselor and test-anxiety specialist at the University of Texas at Austin in the 1970s, and as a professor of English as a second language at the University of Houston in the 1970s and '80s. She was also active in her faith, including serving as an elder at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Houston, Texas in the 1970s and '80s. She was an accomplished pianist, loved her dogs, and was a dedicated supporter of human rights and environmental causes.



She and her husband moved to Black Mountain, North Carolina from Dallas, Texas upon Dr. Wharton's retirement in 1997. They had first come to know Western North Carolina in the early 1950s when they spent two years living and working in Greenville, South Carolina. Charlotte loved the constantly changing landscapes and weather, and delighted in her friends, gardening, regional art and culture, and travel.



In addition to her sons Robert of Black Mountain, James of El Paso, Texas, and Bruce of Asheville, Charlotte Wharton is survived by daughters-in-law Julia and Katherine, and her five grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney Wharton of Texas, Turner and Sam Wharton of Virginia, and Sarah Wharton of New York, NY.



A private memorial service will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, friends and well wishers may make contributions to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity or to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville.



Condolences to the family can be made at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary