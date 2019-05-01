Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Charlotte Sullins Blakeney


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Sullins Blakeney Obituary
Charlotte Sullins Blakeney

Asheville - Charlotte Sullins Blakeney, 91, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Fletcher View Inn Assisted Living.

A native of Erwin, TN, Charlotte was a daughter of the late Phillip and Lucille Stubblefield Sullins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rex Bennett Blakeney.

Mrs. Blakeney served as a vice president of Northwestern Bank, later First Union Bank.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Blakeney.

The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 1, 2019
