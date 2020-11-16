1/1
Chassie Scott
1929 - 2020
Chassie Scott

Asheville - Chassie Whitt Scott, age 91, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center in Asheville.

A native of Madison County, Chassie was born to the late Bascombe and Gracie Willis Whitt on January 13, 1929. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Scott, who died on May 21, 1992. Chassie loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed tending to her garden while she was able.

Chassie is survived by several nieces and nephews, and by her special friends and caretakers, Joel Coffey and Glenda Barnes. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rustan Adcock of Asheville Family Health for the wonderful care given to Chassie over the years.

At Chassie's request, no services are to be held. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buncombe County Animal Shelter at 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.

The care of Ms. Scott has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
