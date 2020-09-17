Chere Louise Wimmer Koll
Candler - Chere Louise Wimmer Koll, 66, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Chere was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Walter Koll, who passed in 2015. She was the daughter of Margaret Pauline Parker, who passed in 2010. Chere retired from the USPS after a 31-year career as a letter carrier in Tryon and in Biltmore.
Plans for a celebration of Chere's life will be shared with friends and family in the future.
