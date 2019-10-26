|
|
Cheryl Jensen Wolff
Tampa, FL - Long-time resident of Asheville, Cheryl Jensen Wolff (70), died on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Tampa, FL. Born in Safford, AZ, Cheryl grew up in Los Angeles, CA, where she graduated from L. A. High School. She led a full life, starting as a model in commercials, print media, and two seasons on the "Playboy After Dark" show. She went on to travel the world as an international flight attendant for TWA and Laker Airlines. Meeting her future husband, David Wolff, on a flight, they married and had two children.
Besides raising her family, Cheryl worked five years as a real estate agent for Century 21. She spent nearly 20 years volunteering as a District Court guardian ad litem, PTO president, and as a member of her children's Pre-School Board of Directors, where she designed and directed the construction of a complete playground. In her spare time, she trained as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was awarded the Phi Theta Kappa honor for academic excellence. Following her husband's death in 1998, Cheryl took over the family business, Starline Development, and established her own imprint on the business, earning Best Interior Design and Best Exterior Design awards for her model homes.
Cheryl retired to Asheville, NC, where she continued to give back to the community by volunteering with veterans at the ABCCM Welcome Home Center, as well as on local and national Democratic campaigns. She was passionate about encouraging people to vote and vote for candidates and issues that enhanced the community, such as AB-Tech. As a storyteller, she kept us all in laughter and amazement with tales of her travels to far-flung places and airline adventures including a Rolling Stones world tour where Keith Richards serenaded her with a Beatles song.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Nattalie Roepke (Jack Tseng) of Tampa, FL; son, Adam Wolff (Lovely Francois), Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Keegan, Carter, Aiden, and Olivia; sisters, Adrienne Jensen of Chicago, IL, and Gwenn Jensen (Jeff Heller), Centennial, CO; nephew, Nicholas Thomas, Indianapolis, IN; and many cousins and friends. Cheryl was the epitome of generosity and kindness and we miss her dearly.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019