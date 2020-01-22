Services
Cheryl Lynn Lewis


1959 - 2020
Cheryl Lynn Lewis Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Lewis

Leicester - Cheryl Lynn Lewis, 60, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Care Partners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville.

Cheryl was born in Buncombe County, NC on May 30, 1959, to Carl Monroe Lewis and Carol Ann Roberts McHone. She worked at Blue Ridge Bone & Joint/Emerge Ortho.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by, and was the best mom ever to, her son, Bobby Brown II of Candler; Bobby's sister, Kristin Marino and her spouse Bill Marino; and their children, Kathryn and William Marino of Salisbury, NC; her mother, Carol Ann Roberts McHone of Asheville; her stepfather, Ronnie McHone of Asheville; a brother, Carl Lewis of Fairview; two sisters, Lisa Lewis of Leicester and Dawn Lewis Cressionnie of Kenner, LA; one niece; and four nephews.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Partners Solace Center. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
