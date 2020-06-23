Cheryl "Lynn" Plemmons
Weaverville - A beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Cheryl Lynn Plemmons, 62, of Weaverville, NC, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 with her loving mother and sister by her side.
We will always remember her piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and fun-loving personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
Lynn was born on October 18, 1957 in Asheville, North Carolina, the eldest daughter of Eugene and Melba Willett Plemmons. She is preceded in death by her father Eugene Plemmons; grandparents Furman and Amanda Willett, Bryan and Nelda Plemmons.
Lynn is survived by her mother, Melba Willett Plemmons of Spring Creek, North Carolina; her sister, Janice Plemmons; and her special sister Shirley Frost, of Panama City Beach, Florida.
After graduating from Madison High School in 1975, Lynn earned a Bachelor of Science at Mars Hill College and went on to earn a Master's Degree in English at WCU.
Lynn enthusiastically passed on her love of literature to her many students at Enka and Madison Middle Schools., and received Teacher Of The Year Award in 2000.
Lynn was a local masters runner participating in numerous races, trail running and several marathons including her favorite, The Boston Marathon.
When you think of Lynn, celebrate the good memories you have, including her fabulous flower garden and her furry schnauzer babies. Remember that life is fragile and brief , so live to the fullest as Lynn did!
A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe for all to attend.
Special thanks to Mollie and Gwen for the great care they provided Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Lynn's name to The Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or go to http://act.alz.org/goto/rememberinglynn
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Plemmons' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
