Cheryl "Lynn" Plemmons
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl "Lynn" Plemmons

Weaverville - A beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Cheryl Lynn Plemmons, 62, of Weaverville, NC, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 with her loving mother and sister by her side.

We will always remember her piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and fun-loving personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.

Lynn was born on October 18, 1957 in Asheville, North Carolina, the eldest daughter of Eugene and Melba Willett Plemmons. She is preceded in death by her father Eugene Plemmons; grandparents Furman and Amanda Willett, Bryan and Nelda Plemmons.

Lynn is survived by her mother, Melba Willett Plemmons of Spring Creek, North Carolina; her sister, Janice Plemmons; and her special sister Shirley Frost, of Panama City Beach, Florida.

After graduating from Madison High School in 1975, Lynn earned a Bachelor of Science at Mars Hill College and went on to earn a Master's Degree in English at WCU.

Lynn enthusiastically passed on her love of literature to her many students at Enka and Madison Middle Schools., and received Teacher Of The Year Award in 2000.

Lynn was a local masters runner participating in numerous races, trail running and several marathons including her favorite, The Boston Marathon.

When you think of Lynn, celebrate the good memories you have, including her fabulous flower garden and her furry schnauzer babies. Remember that life is fragile and brief , so live to the fullest as Lynn did!

A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe for all to attend.

Special thanks to Mollie and Gwen for the great care they provided Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Lynn's name to The Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or go to http://act.alz.org/goto/rememberinglynn

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Plemmons' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved