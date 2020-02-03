|
|
Chratus Jefferson "CJ" Burrell
Barnardsville - CJ Burrell age 80 completed his earthly journey on February 1st, 2020: when he landed on heaven's beautiful shore.
CJ was born July 7, 1939; son of the late Clarence Jefferson Burrell and Rachel Arvina Norton Burrell. He worked construction and helped to build many local historical landmarks and other businesses. He was a US Army Veteran.
Proceeded in death by wife, Gloria Jean Ledford Burrell, stepsons Kenny and Gary Luther. Those who cherish his memory; daughters: Terry (Dan) Cronin, Veronica Burrell and Kristin Burrell; stepson Denny Luther; grandchildren: Victoria Lauren Meece, Christopher Ellis, Daniel Smith, Abbigail Burrell, Penelope Gillette, Brittany, Brian and Dalton Luther and great-granddaughter Riley Weir.
He never met a stranger, enjoyed tending his flower and vegetable gardens and sharing the Lord Jesus Christ with everyone.
The family especially thanks Tom and Pat Birchfiel, Don McMahan, Carrol Crawford for their friendship and acts of kindness and caregiver Brenda.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Memorial service Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Ivy Creek Baptist Church, Weaverville, NC at 7 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020