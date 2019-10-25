|
|
Christopher "Chris" Michael Jones, 44, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a self-employed Roofer and a Rock Hound.
Chris was a son of Becky Louise Jones White and her husband, Sonny White of Bakersville and John Veach McElrath of Candler.
Surviving in addition to his parents are the love of his life, Jennifer Merrick of Leicester; daughters, Alicia Swafford and Aysha Haynes; step daughters, Samantha Mason and Danielle Dion; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Jerri "Sissy" Stowe (Bryan) and Mary White; brothers, Jeremiah "J.J." Jones (Stephanie), Matt Hutchinson and Adam White, and several nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Montmorenci UMC Chapel, 89 Old Candler Town Road, Candler.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at the church, and request you come as you are. Everyone is welcome.
To sign Chris' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019