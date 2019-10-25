Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Jones


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Jones Obituary
Christopher "Chris" Michael Jones, 44, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a self-employed Roofer and a Rock Hound.

Chris was a son of Becky Louise Jones White and her husband, Sonny White of Bakersville and John Veach McElrath of Candler.

Surviving in addition to his parents are the love of his life, Jennifer Merrick of Leicester; daughters, Alicia Swafford and Aysha Haynes; step daughters, Samantha Mason and Danielle Dion; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Jerri "Sissy" Stowe (Bryan) and Mary White; brothers, Jeremiah "J.J." Jones (Stephanie), Matt Hutchinson and Adam White, and several nieces and a nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Montmorenci UMC Chapel, 89 Old Candler Town Road, Candler.

The family will receive friends immediately following services at the church, and request you come as you are. Everyone is welcome.

To sign Chris' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now