Chris Merrill was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He passed away in a swimming accident in Raleigh, North Carolina, on October 6, 2020, at 34 years of age. Known for his quick wit, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep loyalty and care for his loved ones, Chris touched the lives of everyone who was fortunate to spend time around him.



Chris was driven and a natural leader with an incredible work ethic. He graduated with honors from Asheville High School in 2004. The captain of both the Cougars' soccer and basketball teams, he was also a tenacious player on his HFC and Storm travel teams. He went on to obtain a business degree from North Carolina State University and then pursued a career in online marketing. After launching his career with LinkConnector, he founded Raze Marketing and, in 2015 partnered with a trusted friend to establish Proven Processors, LLC.



Chris loved outdoor activities and was never one to pass up an adrenaline rush. Just days before his passing, he was enthusiastically planning a camping trip with friends. He also loved snowboarding, water skiing, and tubing on Lake Keowee (having mastered the tubing barrel-roll). Chris had a passion for NC State Wolfpack sports, supporting the teams as a season ticket-holder, and he liked little more than rubbing in NC State's annual football victory over Carolina to his family full of Tar Heels.



Chris will be remembered as clever, playful, and caring, and his trademark was his devotion to his family and many friends. He adored his younger sisters, Jacqui and Jessica, taking them under his wing, coaching them in sports and life, and—when suitors came near—making his presence known. That tough exterior couldn't hide the sweet, introspective person those close to him knew and loved. Always the jokester, just hearing his silly laugh would put a smile on your face.



His memory will carry on in the hearts of his loved ones: parents Rob and Lee (Hough) Merrill of Asheville, sisters Jacqui (David) Merrill Martin of Seattle and Jessica Merrill of Charlotte, grandmother Lois Merrill of Brevard, as well as many extended family members and dear friends.



An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday the 17th of October at 2:00 PM at Claxton Farm in Weaverville, NC.Appropriate social distancing will be practiced, and we request that you bring a mask and folding chair, umbrella, and the family request casual dress. The Reverend Rob Blackburn of Central United Methodist Church will preside.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Chris Merrill Memorial Fund at Community Foundation of WNC.









