Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Warren Wilson College Church
Christa Ann Showalter


1971 - 2019
Swannanoa - With heavy hearts, family and friends of Christa Ann Showalter said goodbye to their beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, and aunt on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

In her last days, she was surrounded by family and loved ones. Christa Ann displayed a boundless capacity for joy and happiness and shared her beautiful light each day of her 47 years. She easily made friends from new acquaintances with a contagious love of life and laughter. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Christa Ann was born in Asheville on September 23, 1971, the daughter of Tom and Sandy Showalter.

A celebration of Christa Ann's life will be held at Warren Wilson College Church on Saturday, September 14 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends take a moment in her honor to say hello to a stranger, share laughter with a friend, and express your love for family.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
