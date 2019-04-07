|
Christel Irmintraut Kowa
St. Petersburg, FL, and Weaverville, NC - Christel Irmintraut Kowa, 90, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Weaverville, NC, passed peacefully and gracefully on March 4th, after a brief illness. She was born in Dessau, Germany on Christmas Eve, 1928. She and her deceased husband, Karl-Heinz Kowa, immigrated from Germany after WWII, coming to America with empty pockets and lived their American dream. They raised their family in Michigan and Florida before building their retirement home in North Carolina. They loved to travel and took their family to most of the US states in a Winnebago. They also took their family abroad to visit their homeland and heritage. "What a Grand Journey" she had on Earth, traveling the world in trips East, West, North and South with last stops in South America, Antarctica, Cape Horn up to the Andes Mountains and more.
Christel had a grand life. After successfully managing multiple apparel stores for ladies while raising her family in Florida, she retired with her husband in Weaverville, NC. Even in retirement, perseverance and hard work was her passion, as demonstrated by her perennial garden that was the envy of master gardeners. She never missed an opportunity to add a personal touch to any holiday or family gathering. She always jumped at any opportunity to help a neighbor. Of all the accomplishments in her life, her children made her most proud.
Surviving are her Children, Dina Herig of Port St. Lucie, FL; Harald Kowa, M.D. and wife Karen of Arden, NC; and Pamela McMullen and husband David of St. Petersburg, FL; Grandchildren Christopher Loman, Kamren Kowa and wife Cassi, Dakota Henson, Karoline Kowa, Makade Henson, Rian McMullen and Carah McMullen; Great Grandchildren, Dominic and Gabriel Loman and Alissa Wagner.
In lieu of bereavement floral arrangements, donations can be made in memory of Christel to Suncoast Hospice Foundation or
to the Tribute Fund created in her memory at NC Arboretum Society. Contributions can be mailed to the following:
NC Arboretum Society Att: Winnie Hough, Tribute Program
100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way Asheville, NC 28806
Please provide the name that the tribute is for: Christel Kowa or On-Line Tributes can be made by: www.ncarboretum.org
Choose Tribute Fund and put the name of Christel Kowa in the note section.
Celebration of Life at The North Carolina Arboretum, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville NC 28806
It will be on Saturday, April 13, from 2:00-4:00 pm. Guests can enter for free through the gatehouse after stating they are there for the Celebration of Life.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019