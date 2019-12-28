|
|
Christine Briggs Wood
Asheville - Christine Briggs Wood, 97, of Asheville NC, died December 23, 2019.
A native of Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Horace G. and Erma Parham Briggs. Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Terry Wood III, siblings William, Gilbert, Sarah, Caroline and Ruth; cousins Dortha Bently and Troy Parham II; and aunt Elsie Morgan.
Known for her contagious laughter and her compassion for animals, Christine remained playful, faithful, and so very joyous her entire life. Her generosity to several charitable organizations and individuals in need are humble testaments to Christine's character.
She is survived by three nephews and one niece, Dr. Kenneth W. Gibbs of New Bern NC, Terry A. Gibbs of Marietta GA, Taylor Barcroft of Santa Cruz CA and Mrs. Elizabeth McClendon of Mayfield KY; three Great nephews Dr. Wood B. Gibbs of New Bern NC, Dr. Breck Gibbs of New Bern, NC and Adam M. Barcroft of Ashfield, MA; Great niece Laura McClendon of Mayfield KY; cousins Marilyn Bentley and Diane Meier of Delaware OH and Carolyn Lindsley of Raleigh NC; God child Celia Thurman and wonderful friends Susan Thurman, Latrice Brigman, Neal Brigman and many others.
A graveside service will be held at Green Hills Cemetery, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019