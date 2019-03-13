|
Christine Ellenburg Powell
Pendergrass, GA - Vivian Christine Ellenburg Powell, 66, of Pendergrass, GA, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
A native of Asheville, Christine was a daughter of the late Jerome "J.T." and Mary Sue Cummings Ellenburg. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Sharpe.
Mrs. Powell worked as a manager for the Enka Lake Club, and more recently worked for Togar Rugs. She was active with the Girl Scouts since 1978; her first Troop was Troop 20.
Surviving are her husband, Charles David Powell; daughter, April Powell; son, David Powell (Logan); grandchildren, Justyn Chivers, Zachary Powell, and Amber Powell; nieces, Michelle Buckner and Stephanie Sharpe-Stevens; and brother-in-law, Earl Sharpe.
Funeral services for Mrs. Powell will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, in the Patton Avenue Chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Penland officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 13, 2019