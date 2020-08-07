Christine Johnson Baker
Candler - Christine Johnson Baker, 92, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Christine was born February 4, 1928, in Robbinsville to the late Harley and Allie Dills Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jack Ray Baker and son-in-law, David McMinn, and siblings, Edith Stewart, and Robert, Charles, and Burrell Johnson.
She was a member of Glady Missionary Baptist Church for more than 60 years and had worked in the Rayon Dept. of Enka/BASF for 45 years.
Her daughters were very thankful that she was a Christian and raised them in church. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family.
Mrs. Baker is survived by three daughters, Gail McCarson (Denny), Karen Worley and Sharon McMinn; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Alice Morgan and Hazel Murray.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Glady Missionary Baptist Church. Pastors Steve Rogers and David Grindstaff will officiate and face masks will be required. A family graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Mrs. Baker will lie in repose at Glady Church from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday
