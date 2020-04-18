|
Christine Lankford
Asheville - Christine Elizabeth Lankford, 25, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A native of the Charlotte area, she had resided in Asheville since January, 2019.
She received her Associates degree in Business Administration from Mitchell Community College, and had attended Queens University in Charlotte. Christine planned to begin studies in the fall to pursue a career as an EMT in Buncombe County.
Christine's warmth and love was a ray of hope on cold days, and a haven of quiet when sounds were too much. A good listener and an old soul, she cared deeply for others and her compassion was evident to those around her. Christine loved all of God's creations: people, animals, plants, and she aspired to connect with nature through her continued spiritual growth. She had a sharp wit, brought smiles and laughter to others, and had the sweetest chuckle that will always be remembered.
Christine is a daughter of Bruce Wayne and Ellen Waggoner Lankford of Fort Mill, SC.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister, Kathryn Anne Beucus and husband Marc and niece Kinsley; and sister, Allison Paige Lankford all of Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Essential Purpose Sober Living, 16 Ascension Drive, Apt. J, Asheville, NC 28806, or at www.essentialpurposesoberliving.com.
Matthew 5:8 Blessed are the pure of heart, for they will see God.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020