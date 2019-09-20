|
Christine Lunsford
Marshall - Christine "Granny" Simmons Lunsford, has left her earthly home at the age of 98 on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The oldest of six children, she was the daughter of the late Brook and Maude Connor Simmons and wife of the late Jack Lunsford. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Lunsford; siblings, Bud Simmons (Marie), Ray Simmons, Eunice George (Ray), and a very special daughter-in-law, Vernie Ingle Lunsford. Christine was better known as "Granny" while employed as lunchroom manager at Marshall Island School for over 35 years. Everyone knew her as the best cook, while making sure all children were fed. She was asked to return to cook for generations of reunions and cooked for several years for the democrat "Fish Fry Dinners". She was a member of the Madison County Democrat Women's Club and active in the Democratic Party for as long as her health allowed.
She is survived by her sons, Jackie and wife Ann Lunsford and Sammy Lunsford; sister, Faye Bagwell (Joe); brother, Ben Simmons (Oakie); grandchildren, Creaestia Hall (Joe), Cenia McGuire (Steve), Brook Lunsford (Selina), Bobby Joe Arrowood (Jamie List), Sam Lunsford, Jr. (Vivian), Cherlon Young (Ross), Ray Lunsford (Jessica), and Diana Arrowood (Eugene Norton); seventeen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. One special niece, Brenda George, who kept her company with many telephone conversations of which she looked forward to.
A special thanks to Vivian B. Lunsford, Gearldine Tipton and longtime friend, Sue Tweed for their love and care of Granny in order for her to remain in her home.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Buddy Freeman and Bud Marler will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bowman-Rector Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 20, 2019