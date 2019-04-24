|
Christine McFadden Stewart
Asheville - Christine McFadden Stewart, 61, of Asheville, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Care Partners Hospice, Asheville.
Born in Morganton, NC, she was the daughter of Joan Mary (Newton) McFadden and the late William Grover McFadden. She was also preceded in death by a brother, W. Trent McFadden. Christine grew up in Greenwich, CT before moving to Asheville in the late 70s where she graduated from UNC-Asheville and soon after started a family.
Christine was on the Bele Chere Board of Directors for 14 years, and was also on the South Asheville Little League Board of Directors. Christine enjoyed hiking the many trails of Asheville and capturing the beauty of the mountains through photography.
In addition to her mother, Christine is survived by 2 sons: Ryan James Stewart (Stacy) and Eric William Stewart (Kristine); a grandson, Nolan Avery Stewart; and a brother, Benjamin Newton McFadden and his family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions in Christine's memory may be made to Buncombe County Nutrition Unpaid Meal Charges,
c/o Lisa Payne, 175 Bingham Road, Asheville 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019