|
|
Christine Payne Sires
Charleston, SC - Christine Payne Soesbee Sires, 76, passed away at home in Charleston, South Carolina on March 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. She was a daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret T. Payne of Asheville, North Carolina. She was happily married to Harry Filmore Sires until his death. Christine retired from the Medical University of South Carolina after a successful career as a paralegal with 27 years of service.
Christine's many friends were drawn to her by her calm demeanor, her willingness to listen, her smile and compassion. Her positive attitude brightened everyone's day. She was very involved in her children's and grandson's school and extracurricular activities. Many of their friends affectionately called Christine, "Mom". In addition to being an adoring and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, she was a lover of all types of animals, particularly cats and dogs.
Christine is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Jacqueline Soesbee of the home; son, John Soesbee of Charleston, SC; grandson, Hunter Soesbee and his mom Pam Soesbee both of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Jenni Hughes (Webb); great-granddaughter, Roxie and great-grandson, Beckham all of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Leta Dover of Candler, NC; brother, Ron Payne (Margaret) of Asheville, NC; niece, Maggie Stansley (Branden) and great-nephew, Payne of Nashville, TN; niece, Meredith Payne and fiancé, Nate Lewis of Raleigh, NC; step-daughter, Debbi Nicholson (Tim) of Adams Run, SC; step-son, Filmore Sires (Ashley); step-grandchildren, April, Mattie and Beau Sires, all of Adams Run, SC.
Christine's presence was always a welcomed blessing to her family, colleagues and friends and she will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. William Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Flowers are acceptable or contributions may be made to a or to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 22, 2019