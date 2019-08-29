|
|
Christine Stewart Lunsford
Asheville - Christine Stewart Lunsford, age 89, of Asheville, NC passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Chunns Cove Assisted Living. She was born on October 8, 1929 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Jack Wade and Althea Ridley Stewart. Christine was a homemaker for her family, worked at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community and attended Oak Forest Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, William Lunsford; her brother, Glenn Stewart; and her sister, Irene Brown. Christine is survived by her son, Michael Lunsford (Sheila) of Candler, NC; her sister, Dorothy Stewart of Cashiers, NC; her granddaughter, Dana Foster (Robbie) of Candler, NC; and her two great-granddaughters, Macy and Emma Foster of Candler, NC.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Enka, NC. The Rev. Austin Watts will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CarePartners Hospice Care Foundation at 68 Sweeten Creek Road #A, Asheville, NC 28803. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Lunsford Family. The online memorial register is available at www.Penland FamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019