|
|
Christine W. Renison
Asheville - Christine Wilson Renison, 92, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Care Partners John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Renison retired in 1991 as a teacher at the Buncombe County Juvenile Detention Center following 14 years of service, and had formerly taught at West Buncombe Elementary School for five years, where she was in charge of the Kindergarten Pilot Program. She was also the oldest member of Victory Baptist Church.
Mrs. Renison was the daughter of the late Dexter Earl Wilson and Evelyn Redmon Davis, and the wife of Louis Rayburn Renison, who passed away October 3, 1990. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Susie Brown.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Louise Renison Brown of Asheville; son, Michael Louis Rension of Asheville; grandchildren: Melissa Taylor (Brad), Chris Brown (Tamara), Amanda Maney (Seth), Ginny Presley, and Erin Renison (Andrew); and great-grandchildren: Nik, Noah, Cayden, Nathaniel, Carter, Sydnee, Ella, Olivia, and Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM noon Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, with the Rev. Larry Sprinkle and Rev. Butch Stillwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Redmon Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 11:45 AM Thursday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Redmon Family Cemetery Fund, C/O Cindy Redmon, 7 Highlander Road, Asheville, NC 28804.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Renison's family.
To sign Mrs. Renison's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 18, 2019