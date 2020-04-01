|
Christopher Glen Gentry
Marshall - Christopher Glen Gentry, age 34, born May 25, 1985, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. He is the son of Dewayne Wilde and Sissy Gentry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Nacomma Lyle Gentry; daughter, Jaidyn Paige Metcalf; brothers, Lewis Gordin, Phillip Aaron Denton and Allen Clyde Denton; sister, Shasta Wilde; mamaw, Pat Goforth and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many family members and friends.
A private graveside service will be held 2:00PM, Friday April 3, 2020 at the Wilde Cemetery. Pastor Kellen Griffin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Funeral Service, PO Box 27, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020