Christopher K. Rowden
Flat Rock - It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Kendall Rowden at Advent Health on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
He was born January 18, 1966 in Asheville and was a resident of Flat Rock. He was a graduate of Warren Wilson College and was associated with Carolina Landscapes.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Joyce Almon Rowden of Fletcher; sister, Missy Lindsey of Asheville, and his companion Rebecca Burnette of Flat Rock.
He was a loving and devoted son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him..
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with burial to follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (stjude.org) or to Eliada Homes (Eliada.org).
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019