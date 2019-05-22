Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Rowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher K. Rowden


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Christopher K. Rowden Obituary
Christopher K. Rowden

Flat Rock - It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Kendall Rowden at Advent Health on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born January 18, 1966 in Asheville and was a resident of Flat Rock. He was a graduate of Warren Wilson College and was associated with Carolina Landscapes.

He is survived by his parents, Joe and Joyce Almon Rowden of Fletcher; sister, Missy Lindsey of Asheville, and his companion Rebecca Burnette of Flat Rock.

He was a loving and devoted son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him..

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with burial to follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (stjude.org) or to Eliada Homes (Eliada.org).

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now