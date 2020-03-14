|
Christopher L. Roberts
Mars Hill - Christopher Landon Roberts, 34, received the eternal peace he's been longing for on Friday, March 13, 2020. Chris was born on November 11, 1985 and a lifelong resident of Madison County. He is survived by the love of his life, Shannon; stepdaughters Laci and Lillie; parents, Billy and Luanne; brothers Nicholas and Matthew (Susie); and niece Anna Kayte; and many special uncles, aunts, and cousins. Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents Dedrick and Manita Roberts of Marshall and Gene and Lucille Hunt of Haines City, Florida.
Chris was passionate about his Clemson Tigers and coaching youth league baseball. He loved spending time with his family, including being Uncle Milton's handyman and spoiling his niece rotten. Now that Chris will be helping Dabo Swinney coach his Tigers from Heaven, Clemson is expected to go all the way this year.
He was an employee of TSA Choice until 2007, when he had a work related accident. The accident presented him with many obstacles, but to God be the glory, he has now conquered them all. No more pain and no more struggles.
The family will have a celebration of life on Sunday, March 22nd at 2:30pm at Marshall First Baptist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to Madison County Animal Shelter and My Sister's Place.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020