Services
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Marshall First Baptist
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher L. Roberts


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher L. Roberts Obituary
Christopher L. Roberts

Mars Hill - Christopher Landon Roberts, 34, received the eternal peace he's been longing for on Friday, March 13, 2020. Chris was born on November 11, 1985 and a lifelong resident of Madison County. He is survived by the love of his life, Shannon; stepdaughters Laci and Lillie; parents, Billy and Luanne; brothers Nicholas and Matthew (Susie); and niece Anna Kayte; and many special uncles, aunts, and cousins. Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents Dedrick and Manita Roberts of Marshall and Gene and Lucille Hunt of Haines City, Florida.

Chris was passionate about his Clemson Tigers and coaching youth league baseball. He loved spending time with his family, including being Uncle Milton's handyman and spoiling his niece rotten. Now that Chris will be helping Dabo Swinney coach his Tigers from Heaven, Clemson is expected to go all the way this year.

He was an employee of TSA Choice until 2007, when he had a work related accident. The accident presented him with many obstacles, but to God be the glory, he has now conquered them all. No more pain and no more struggles.

The family will have a celebration of life on Sunday, March 22nd at 2:30pm at Marshall First Baptist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to Madison County Animal Shelter and My Sister's Place.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -