On Monday June 15, 2020, Christopher Michael Terrafranca passed away at the age of 58. Chris was born on December 4, 1961 in Washington DC. He was the son of Dr. Raymond J. Terrafranca and Mary Juanita Terrafranca. During his life he turned his hand to being a landscaper, an inn keeper, and finally a luthier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Juanita. He is survived by his sisters Maria Charette and Theresa Morris and brothers Lawrence, Raymond, and Robert, as well as eleven nieces and nephews and three great nieces.

Chris was an avid musician, a particular fan of the Grateful Dead, and loved playing music with his many friends. He had a special talent for gardening and loved the natural world, particularly as viewed from his motorcycle on rides in the mountains. He shared his mother's appreciation of beautiful art objects, jewelry, and gemology. A celebration of Chris's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the the Rex Foundation at www.rexfoundation.org.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
