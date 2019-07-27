|
Chuck Root
Swannanoa - Chuck Root, 74, of Swannanoa, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
Mr. Root was born August 12, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Miami, FL. At the age of 17 he joined the Marine Corps and served for 27 years and two combat tours in Vietnam. Chuck was one of 78 Marines selected as an undercover Federal Sky Marshall in 1970 until the FAA could hire/train. He was Guard Chief for a top-secret facility - special waiver from POW Admiral Jeremiah Denton to receive Joint Service Commendation medal. Chuck worked at the Employment Security Commission as a Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist. He spent his last 10 years of employment with the United States Postal Service. He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa.
Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Nazarena Mary Griffin; first wife, Julia Root; second wife, Connie Root; sons, Charles, Arnold and Randy; and siblings, Marie, Nazarena, and Theresa.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Thompson of Fairview, Angela Swift (Jerry) of Lincolnton, and Michele Dubay (Brian) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Linda Wise of Pembroke Pines, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Edwards, Ariel Jones, Dakota Cowart, Baylie Cowart, Morgan Elder, Carson Dubay, Brayden Elder, Donovan Dubay, Kayla Thompson, Landon Dubay, and Katelynn Thompson; great granddaughter, Addison Hunter; adopted daughter through love and Christ, Frankie Lynn Davis; and adopted grandson through love and Christ, Quinn Graham.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church, Swannanoa. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Swannanoa Eternity Childs Fund, 503 Park Street, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 27, 2019