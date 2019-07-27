Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Swannanoa, NC
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Chuck Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck Root


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chuck Root Obituary
Chuck Root

Swannanoa - Chuck Root, 74, of Swannanoa, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

Mr. Root was born August 12, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Miami, FL. At the age of 17 he joined the Marine Corps and served for 27 years and two combat tours in Vietnam. Chuck was one of 78 Marines selected as an undercover Federal Sky Marshall in 1970 until the FAA could hire/train. He was Guard Chief for a top-secret facility - special waiver from POW Admiral Jeremiah Denton to receive Joint Service Commendation medal. Chuck worked at the Employment Security Commission as a Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist. He spent his last 10 years of employment with the United States Postal Service. He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa.

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Nazarena Mary Griffin; first wife, Julia Root; second wife, Connie Root; sons, Charles, Arnold and Randy; and siblings, Marie, Nazarena, and Theresa.

Chuck is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Thompson of Fairview, Angela Swift (Jerry) of Lincolnton, and Michele Dubay (Brian) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Linda Wise of Pembroke Pines, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Edwards, Ariel Jones, Dakota Cowart, Baylie Cowart, Morgan Elder, Carson Dubay, Brayden Elder, Donovan Dubay, Kayla Thompson, Landon Dubay, and Katelynn Thompson; great granddaughter, Addison Hunter; adopted daughter through love and Christ, Frankie Lynn Davis; and adopted grandson through love and Christ, Quinn Graham.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church, Swannanoa. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Swannanoa Eternity Childs Fund, 503 Park Street, Swannanoa, NC 28778.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chuck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now