Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian
Arden, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Avery's Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
1963 - 2020
Cindy Lindsey Obituary
Cindy Lindsey

Arden - Cindy Dee McGuire Lindsey, 56, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Cindy was born in Greenville, SC to the late Gerald and Carolyn Joan McCall McGuire. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey McGuire and her beloved dog Molly.

Cindy enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and even in her battle with sarcoidosis, she fought till the end and did it all with a smile.

She is survived by her son, Justin Lindsey (Faith); two sisters, Kim McGuire and Wendy Kilpatrick Simpson (David); beloved nieces, Stephanie, Emilie, Mallory, and Sophia; grandchildren, Kaylen, Ariana, Tempest and Phillip and was second mom to Andrew and Kristen. She is also survived by her precious cat Ms. Cuddles.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Avery's Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
