|
|
C.J. Parham
Leicester - Clenon J. "C.J." Parham, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Leicester, C.J. was a son of the late Posey Mitchell and Inez Hawkins Parham. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin Parham; sisters, Frances Lee Jones and Bernice Griffin; and brother, James Parham.
Clenon loved to farm, grow a garden, and plant fruit trees and bushes. He retired from American Enka/BASF and was a long-time member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church, Leicester.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Reeves Parham; and many nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ray Hipps will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2206 Bear Creek Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020