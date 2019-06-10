|
|
CJ Sprouse
Leicester - CJ Sprouse, age 74 of Leicester, NC, passed away on Friday, June 7th, 2019.
He was married for 41 years to his loving wife, Brenda Brown Sprouse.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Pastors Jimmy Dean Hensley and Eric Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Vance Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019