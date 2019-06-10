Services
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cj Sprouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cj Sprouse


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cj Sprouse Obituary
CJ Sprouse

Leicester - CJ Sprouse, age 74 of Leicester, NC, passed away on Friday, June 7th, 2019.

He was married for 41 years to his loving wife, Brenda Brown Sprouse.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Pastors Jimmy Dean Hensley and Eric Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Vance Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now