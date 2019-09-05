|
"Granny" Clara Betty Parton Marlow
Fairview - Clara Betty Parton Marlow, 85, of Fairview, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Clara was the daughter of the late William Carl Parton and Lola Bell Shepherd Parton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hadley Wayne Marlow, Sr., son, Dewayne Marlow, sisters, Irene Brady and Shirley Ann Rhymer, and brothers, William Carl Parton, Jr. (Dora), James Edward Parton (Ruth), Charles Parton, and Reginald Lee Parton.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Heather Marlow Anderson (Bobby), Melanie Marlow Black (Travis) and Jesse Nathan Minter; great-grandchildren, Brycen Anderson, Wesley Anderson, Isabella Black, and Kayden Minter Solesby; sister, Joyce Ann Williams (Wayne); brothers, Max Parton (Rose) and Jim Parton (Mary); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mrs. Marlow will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Cane Creek Cemetery, with Pastor Matt Pruett officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Groce Funeral Home, 856 Tunnel Road.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019